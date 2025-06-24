Erdogan Advocates Unconditional NATO Defense Trade
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for the removal of defense trade limitations among NATO countries, expressing Turkey's interest in hosting the 2026 NATO summit. Prior to attending a NATO summit, Erdogan announced plans to promote peace between Russia and Ukraine and praised the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a push for stronger military alliances, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged the removal of defense trade restrictions between NATO countries. Erdogan has also expressed Turkey's eagerness to host the esteemed NATO summit in 2026.
Prior to his departure to The Hague for an upcoming NATO gathering, Erdogan disclosed plans for orchestrating new diplomatic measures aimed at fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine. He also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel as a positive development in regional stability.
Erdogan's comments underscore his commitment to enhancing Turkey's role on the international stage, particularly within NATO, as he seeks to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Incident Disrupts Russian Electronic Plant Operations
Russia's Naval Renaissance: Putin's Strategic Maritime Vision
Drone Impact: Russian Electronics Plant Halted by Ukrainian Strike in Chuvashia
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Advocating Peace and Water Security
Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Aircraft at Savasleyka