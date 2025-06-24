Erdogan Advocates Unconditional NATO Defense Trade

In a push for stronger military alliances, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged the removal of defense trade restrictions between NATO countries. Erdogan has also expressed Turkey's eagerness to host the esteemed NATO summit in 2026.

Prior to his departure to The Hague for an upcoming NATO gathering, Erdogan disclosed plans for orchestrating new diplomatic measures aimed at fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine. He also welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel as a positive development in regional stability.

Erdogan's comments underscore his commitment to enhancing Turkey's role on the international stage, particularly within NATO, as he seeks to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

