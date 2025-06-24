Trump Condemns Ceasefire Violations Amid Tensions in the Middle East

President Donald Trump has criticized both Israel and Iran for breaching a recently declared ceasefire. His comments come after Israel revealed plans for significant strikes on Tehran, drawing specific ire from Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump expressed his dissatisfaction via Truth Social, particularly targeting Israel for what he termed a "major violation." Departing for a NATO summit in The Hague, he told reporters he was displeased with both nations for breaching the agreement.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered renewed strikes on Tehran, citing Iranian missile fire as justification. Iran refuted the accusations, claiming Israel's attacks continued well beyond the ceasefire's commencement. Globally, there was relief at the prospect of an end to the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)