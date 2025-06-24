Britain Unveils Comprehensive National Security Strategy
Britain has launched a new national security strategy focusing on state aggression, cyber threats, aid policy, and critical minerals access. This follows multiple security reviews initiated after Labour's 2024 victory, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer committing 5% of GDP to national security by 2035 to align with NATO goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Tuesday, Britain revealed a comprehensive national security strategy designed to combat threats such as state aggression, cyberattacks, and issues like aid policy and access to critical minerals.
The strategy compiles findings from several security-related reviews triggered by the Labour Party's 2024 electoral win, including a thorough assessment of the UK's relationship with China.
This strategic framework coincides with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to allocate 5% of the national GDP to national security efforts by 2035, in accordance with NATO's target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement