Britain Unveils Comprehensive National Security Strategy

On Tuesday, Britain revealed a comprehensive national security strategy designed to combat threats such as state aggression, cyberattacks, and issues like aid policy and access to critical minerals.

The strategy compiles findings from several security-related reviews triggered by the Labour Party's 2024 electoral win, including a thorough assessment of the UK's relationship with China.

This strategic framework coincides with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's commitment to allocate 5% of the national GDP to national security efforts by 2035, in accordance with NATO's target.

