Omar Abdullah Advocates for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed support for dissolving the Legislative Assembly if necessary for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He asserted that statehood is a right for the region's people, criticizing threats against MLAs and dismissing newspaper stories as intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:22 IST
In a firm stance, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated for the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly if it facilitates the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized that the restoration is a fundamental right of the people rather than a political maneuver.

During a press briefing at Gulmarg, he dismissed recent media reports as intimidation attempts, meant to scare MLAs into submission. Abdullah clarified that the return to statehood is not an issue for the elected Assembly members but a necessary step for the populace's benefit.

The Chief Minister urged stakeholders not to fear dissolved assembly threats, reinforcing the MLAs' commitment to the state's people. He warned against using media channels to spread such narratives, emphasizing the region's entitlement to regaining its statehood.

