BJP's Massive Protest Against Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand
BJP workers staged statewide protests in Jharkhand against the government, criticizing issues like law and order, corruption, and unemployment. Led by state leaders, the demonstrations highlighted alleged government failures, such as stalled welfare schemes. The protest aims to bring attention to the 'anti-people' policies of the Hemant Soren administration.
- Country:
- India
BJP workers on Tuesday staged statewide demonstrations across all 264 blocks of Jharkhand, protesting against the Hemant Soren-led government. The issues highlighted included a 'deteriorating law and order situation,' 'widespread corruption,' and 'rising unemployment.'
The protests were led by state BJP president and Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, with pivotal demonstrations occurring at various blocks. Marandi criticized the government for 'protecting brokers, middlemen, and the corrupt system,' calling the protests a beginning against the administration's failures.
Amar Kumar Bauri, another BJP leader, accused the government of deceiving the public through stalled welfare schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana. He claimed 60,000 women registered under the program were denied benefits. The large turnout was seen as a backlash against the 'anti-people' policies of the ruling JMM coalition.
