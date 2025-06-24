Left Menu

BJP's Massive Protest Against Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand

BJP workers staged statewide protests in Jharkhand against the government, criticizing issues like law and order, corruption, and unemployment. Led by state leaders, the demonstrations highlighted alleged government failures, such as stalled welfare schemes. The protest aims to bring attention to the 'anti-people' policies of the Hemant Soren administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:14 IST
BJP's Massive Protest Against Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers on Tuesday staged statewide demonstrations across all 264 blocks of Jharkhand, protesting against the Hemant Soren-led government. The issues highlighted included a 'deteriorating law and order situation,' 'widespread corruption,' and 'rising unemployment.'

The protests were led by state BJP president and Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, with pivotal demonstrations occurring at various blocks. Marandi criticized the government for 'protecting brokers, middlemen, and the corrupt system,' calling the protests a beginning against the administration's failures.

Amar Kumar Bauri, another BJP leader, accused the government of deceiving the public through stalled welfare schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana. He claimed 60,000 women registered under the program were denied benefits. The large turnout was seen as a backlash against the 'anti-people' policies of the ruling JMM coalition.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025