Syrian Christian Leader Condemns Government's Inaction Post-Church Bombing

Syria’s leading Christian figure criticized President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government during a funeral for victims of a church bombing, emphasizing insufficient government protection for minorities. The suicide attack, attributed to IS, killed 25 worshippers and highlighted minorities’ skepticism toward government assurances. The community demands stronger security measures.

Syria's top Christian leader, at a funeral for church bombing victims, blasted President Ahmed al-Sharaa for inadequate protection of minorities, deeming his condolences insufficient.

The attack on Mar Elias Church claimed 25 lives, fostering doubts about government security assurances after the Islamist-led regime took over.

Amidst criticisms, Syrian security forces launched actions against alleged Islamic State hideouts, yet minority communities remain uneasy.

