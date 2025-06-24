Syrian Christian Leader Condemns Government's Inaction Post-Church Bombing

Syria's top Christian leader, at a funeral for church bombing victims, blasted President Ahmed al-Sharaa for inadequate protection of minorities, deeming his condolences insufficient.

The attack on Mar Elias Church claimed 25 lives, fostering doubts about government security assurances after the Islamist-led regime took over.

Amidst criticisms, Syrian security forces launched actions against alleged Islamic State hideouts, yet minority communities remain uneasy.

