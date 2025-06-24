Trump Stirs Controversy at NATO Summit

President Donald Trump's recent comments on Article 5 of the NATO treaty have sown doubt about the United States' adherence to mutual defense commitments. Speaking before the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump left allies uncertain by alluding to multiple interpretations of the treaty clause.

As Trump's unpredictable stance causes unease among European allies, the summit unfolds against a backdrop of heightened Middle East tensions following recent US-Iran developments. Trump's approach raises fears of a US pullback from the alliance formed to counter Soviet threats.

Despite skepticism, Trump could leverage the meeting to boast about increased NATO military spending. However, his rhetoric about boosting spending targets and past skepticism of NATO's relevance continues to resonate, challenging the alliance's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)