Ukraine's Unyielding Fight Against Russia

President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of top U.S. general in Europe, Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, addressed the Senate committee on Tuesday.

During his testimony, he conveyed a strong belief in Ukraine's capacity to triumph over Russia, despite the latter's ongoing invasion lasting over three years.

Grynkewich emphasized the fierce determination inherent in Ukrainians as they protect their homeland, presenting a formidable challenge for their adversaries.

