Left Menu

Ukraine's Unyielding Fight Against Russia

During a Senate confirmation hearing, Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, nominated as the top U.S. general in Europe, expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to prevail against Russia's longstanding invasion. He highlighted the intense determination of nations defending their homeland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:39 IST
Ukraine's Unyielding Fight Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of top U.S. general in Europe, Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, addressed the Senate committee on Tuesday.

During his testimony, he conveyed a strong belief in Ukraine's capacity to triumph over Russia, despite the latter's ongoing invasion lasting over three years.

Grynkewich emphasized the fierce determination inherent in Ukrainians as they protect their homeland, presenting a formidable challenge for their adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025