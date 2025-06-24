Diplomatic Overture: Iran Reaches Out to US via Saudi Balance

In a significant diplomatic development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian indicated Tehran's preparedness to settle disputes with the United States within the boundaries of international protocols. This position was stated during a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as reported by Iran's state media, IRNA.

The call took place shortly after an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump concerning a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. This move could potentially ease the longstanding tensions in the region, aiming for a broader peace framework.

The interaction signifies a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy, with Iran showing signs of willingness to engage in dialogue, leveraging Saudi Arabia's mediating stance as a key regional ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)