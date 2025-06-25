Left Menu

Surge of Attacks: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Russian military actions have led to the deaths of at least 26 civilians in Ukraine, while injuring over 200. The ongoing conflict sees President Zelenskyy seeking more support from NATO allies, amidst decreased U.S. military backing. Attacks targeted multiple civilian areas, including schools and hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:26 IST
Surge of Attacks: Civilians Caught in Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A devastating series of Russian military strikes have taken a grim toll on Ukraine. According to officials, 26 civilians were killed, and more than 200 were injured in the latest cross-border attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively lobbying for additional Western support at a NATO summit amid the protracted conflict. With existing U.S. military commitments dwindling and uncertainty surrounding future support, Ukraine's leader is seeking tighter alliances.

In Dnipro, a Russian ballistic missile attack destroyed civilian sites, leaving 17 dead and over 200 injured. This brings to light the conflict's continuous humanitarian toll as schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities are wrecked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025