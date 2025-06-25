Surge of Attacks: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

A devastating series of Russian military strikes have taken a grim toll on Ukraine. According to officials, 26 civilians were killed, and more than 200 were injured in the latest cross-border attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is actively lobbying for additional Western support at a NATO summit amid the protracted conflict. With existing U.S. military commitments dwindling and uncertainty surrounding future support, Ukraine's leader is seeking tighter alliances.

In Dnipro, a Russian ballistic missile attack destroyed civilian sites, leaving 17 dead and over 200 injured. This brings to light the conflict's continuous humanitarian toll as schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities are wrecked.

