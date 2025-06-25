Left Menu

Sanctions Target Venezuelan Prison Gang Leader

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, a leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, for drug trafficking and terrorism. He's on the FBI's most-wanted list, and the State Department offers a $3 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, identified as a leader of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua. Mosquera is already recognized on the FBI's most-wanted list for alleged drug trafficking and terrorism-related activities, according to a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted Mosquera with charges associated with drug trafficking and terrorism. Furthermore, the State Department is offering a bounty of up to $3 million for tips that lead to his capture or conviction, highlighting the seriousness of the charges against him.

In the political arena, U.S. President Donald Trump has accused Tren de Aragua of coordinating activities within the United States in conjunction with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. This alleged connection has been used as justification for deporting suspected gang members to a high-security prison in El Salvador. Nonetheless, some senior U.S. officials suggest there may not be direct oversight from Maduro's administration over the gang's operations.

