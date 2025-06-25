Left Menu

Historic Victory: Netanyahu & Trump's Alliance Saves Israel from Nuclear Threat

In a significant development, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel, in collaboration with the U.S., has dismantled Iranian nuclear threats. Despite criticism from President Trump over violating an Iran truce, Netanyahu remains focused on defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 01:29 IST
Historic Victory: Netanyahu & Trump's Alliance Saves Israel from Nuclear Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel neutralized the nuclear threat from Iran after 12 days of conflict. The Prime Minister declared the war effort a historic victory, emphasizing the successful removal of existential threats, including the 20,000 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Netanyahu credited U.S. President Donald Trump for his unprecedented support, highlighting the destruction of Iran's Fordow site by U.S. military forces. However, there is tension as Trump criticized Israel for actions that allegedly violated a truce with Iran, raising questions about ongoing regional stability.

Despite this victory, Netanyahu underlined that the struggle continues against Hamas in Gaza, where 50 hostages remain captive. He stressed the need to defeat the Iranian axis and secure the release of all hostages, as the nation remains determined to ensure its security and sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025