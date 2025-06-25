Historic Victory: Netanyahu & Trump's Alliance Saves Israel from Nuclear Threat
In a significant development, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel, in collaboration with the U.S., has dismantled Iranian nuclear threats. Despite criticism from President Trump over violating an Iran truce, Netanyahu remains focused on defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel neutralized the nuclear threat from Iran after 12 days of conflict. The Prime Minister declared the war effort a historic victory, emphasizing the successful removal of existential threats, including the 20,000 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.
Netanyahu credited U.S. President Donald Trump for his unprecedented support, highlighting the destruction of Iran's Fordow site by U.S. military forces. However, there is tension as Trump criticized Israel for actions that allegedly violated a truce with Iran, raising questions about ongoing regional stability.
Despite this victory, Netanyahu underlined that the struggle continues against Hamas in Gaza, where 50 hostages remain captive. He stressed the need to defeat the Iranian axis and secure the release of all hostages, as the nation remains determined to ensure its security and sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Iran
- nuclear threat
- Trump
- Gaza
- Hamas
- hostages
- U.S. military
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Trump has authorised the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles, US officials say, reports AP.
Tensions Flare as Trump Deploys Troops in LA Amid Protests
Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces
Indian Students at Harvard: Navigating Uncertainty Amid Trump Era Policies
Trump's Travel Ban Intensifies; Broadens Restrictions on 12 Nations