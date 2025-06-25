Historic Victory: Netanyahu & Trump's Alliance Saves Israel from Nuclear Threat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that Israel neutralized the nuclear threat from Iran after 12 days of conflict. The Prime Minister declared the war effort a historic victory, emphasizing the successful removal of existential threats, including the 20,000 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel.

Netanyahu credited U.S. President Donald Trump for his unprecedented support, highlighting the destruction of Iran's Fordow site by U.S. military forces. However, there is tension as Trump criticized Israel for actions that allegedly violated a truce with Iran, raising questions about ongoing regional stability.

Despite this victory, Netanyahu underlined that the struggle continues against Hamas in Gaza, where 50 hostages remain captive. He stressed the need to defeat the Iranian axis and secure the release of all hostages, as the nation remains determined to ensure its security and sovereignty.

