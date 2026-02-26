Berlinale Controversy: Festival Faces Directional Debate Amid Gaza Tensions
Germany's government held a crisis meeting regarding the Berlin Film Festival's direction following protests over Gaza. Rumors of festival director Tricia Tuttle's dismissal stirred reactions. The event highlighted tensions over Israel, with calls for clarity on stance amidst accusations against Germany of aiding Gaza's alleged genocide.
The German government convened an emergency meeting with Berlin Film Festival organizers on Thursday to address the event's direction after the program was dominated by protests concerning Gaza. Discussions between festival director Tricia Tuttle and the supervisory board are ongoing.
Rumors swirled about Tuttle's termination, but the event's overseeing body dismissed these as false. Support for Tuttle surged, with notable signatories including Tilda Swinton and Tom Tykwer backing her continuation amid accusations that Germany is complicit in Gaza's violence.
Amidst the controversy, a speech by Abdallah Al-Khatib accused Germany of aiding Israel's alleged genocide, sparking further disputes. While some prizewinners expressed solidarity with Palestinians, the German government maintained that Israel's actions were justified as self-defense following an attack by Hamas militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
