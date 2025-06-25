Iran's Nuclear Facilities: U.S. Strikes and Their Impact
A U.S. military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities last weekend has reportedly only temporarily disrupted Tehran's nuclear capabilities, setting back the program by mere months. The assessment, revealed by the Defense Intelligence Agency and reported by CNN, was contested by the White House, questioning the leaked report's accuracy.
An early intelligence assessment revealed that recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, aimed at crippling Tehran's nuclear program, may have only set it back by months. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions of successful obliteration, a report suggests minimal damage to the core components.
According to sources familiar with the situation, the strikes targeted Iran's primary nuclear sites but failed to fully eliminate critical elements such as centrifuges and enriched uranium. The Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly assessed that Iran's stockpile remains intact.
While the New York Times cited a delay of under six months to Iran's nuclear program, the White House, through press secretary Karoline Leavitt, disputed the assessment. Leavitt condemned the report as inaccurate, underscoring its classification as "top secret," despite its leak to the media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
