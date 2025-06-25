Iran Executes Three Prisoners amid Ongoing Tensions with Israel

In a significant development, Iran executed three more prisoners on Wednesday over allegations of espionage for Israel, as reported by its state-run IRNA news agency. This marks the latest in a series of executions linked to the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The executions took place in Urmia Prison, located in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province. IRNA, citing the country's judiciary, stated that the men were accused of bringing "assassination equipment" into the country.

These hangings, which bring the total number executed for espionage tied to the war to six since June 16, have raised international concerns. Amnesty International had previously expressed fears that the men could face execution, and activists worry about more executions following the conflict.

