Pakistan Signals Willingness for Dialogue Amidst India Tensions
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed readiness for meaningful dialogue with India on outstanding issues like Kashmir and terrorism. This comes after India took punitive measures following a terror attack. Sharif's stance was communicated during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
In a significant development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has signaled Pakistan's readiness for constructive dialogue with India to address unresolved matters including Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism, trade, and water issues. His stance was revealed during a recent telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
This dialogue call comes in the wake of heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The Indian government responded decisively with multiple actions, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and halting trade relations, further straining bilateral ties.
Sharif's gesture of diplomacy, however, seems shadowed by India's firm stance, demanding Pakistan's credible action against terrorism as a precondition for talks. Meanwhile, discussions between Sharif and the Saudi leader also touched upon resolving the Iran-Israel conflict diplomatically.

