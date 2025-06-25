Controversy Over Iran's Nuclear Setback Claims
U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that Iran's nuclear program has been set back by decades due to recent actions, despite intelligence reports suggesting only a temporary setback. Trump's comments came ahead of a NATO Summit, expressing that the attack was 'devastating' and resulting in 'total obliteration.'
In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's nuclear program has been set back by decades. This assertion was made as Trump prepared for a NATO Summit in the Hague.
He described the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran's facilities as having achieved 'total obliteration,' calling the attack 'devastating.' However, preliminary U.S. intelligence assessments present a more subdued impact, indicating only a setback of a few months for Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Despite these reports, Trump dismissed the intelligence findings, stating that 'they really don't know,' maintaining confidence in his claims as discussions with global leaders loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemeni Ports
Largest Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Signal Escalated Tensions
Russia Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Iran, Calls for Restraint
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes and Iran's Fierce Resistance
Middle East Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Standoff Amidst Israeli Airstrikes