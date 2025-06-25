Controversy Over Iran's Nuclear Setback Claims

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's nuclear program has been set back by decades. This assertion was made as Trump prepared for a NATO Summit in the Hague.

He described the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran's facilities as having achieved 'total obliteration,' calling the attack 'devastating.' However, preliminary U.S. intelligence assessments present a more subdued impact, indicating only a setback of a few months for Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Despite these reports, Trump dismissed the intelligence findings, stating that 'they really don't know,' maintaining confidence in his claims as discussions with global leaders loom.

