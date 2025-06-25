Trump Questions Intelligence on Iran's Nuclear Setback

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised questions about the extent of damage inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites after recent missile strikes, describing available intelligence on the matter as 'very inconclusive.'

In remarks made before attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump highlighted discrepancies between media reports and the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) assessment, which suggested only minor setbacks to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump indicated that an investigation is underway into how details of the DIA report were leaked and potentially misrepresented.

(With inputs from agencies.)