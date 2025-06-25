Left Menu

Trump Questions Intelligence on Iran's Nuclear Setback

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts about the severity of damage reported at Iranian nuclear sites, citing inconclusive intelligence. He suggested that while some assessments indicated only minor setbacks to Iran's nuclear program, he believes the impact could be more significant. The administration is investigating the leak of a Defense Intelligence Agency report on the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised questions about the extent of damage inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites after recent missile strikes, describing available intelligence on the matter as 'very inconclusive.'

In remarks made before attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump highlighted discrepancies between media reports and the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) assessment, which suggested only minor setbacks to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump indicated that an investigation is underway into how details of the DIA report were leaked and potentially misrepresented.

