Trump Questions Intelligence on Iran's Nuclear Setback
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubts about the severity of damage reported at Iranian nuclear sites, citing inconclusive intelligence. He suggested that while some assessments indicated only minor setbacks to Iran's nuclear program, he believes the impact could be more significant. The administration is investigating the leak of a Defense Intelligence Agency report on the matter.
U.S. President Donald Trump has raised questions about the extent of damage inflicted on Iranian nuclear sites after recent missile strikes, describing available intelligence on the matter as 'very inconclusive.'
In remarks made before attending a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump highlighted discrepancies between media reports and the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) assessment, which suggested only minor setbacks to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump indicated that an investigation is underway into how details of the DIA report were leaked and potentially misrepresented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- nuclear
- missile
- strikes
- intelligence
- DIA
- Rubio
- investigation
- security
ALSO READ
Heroic Indian Navy Rescue: Kerala Coast Blaze
Escalation in Hodeidah: Israeli Strikes Reported
Indian Students at Harvard: Navigating Uncertainty Amid Trump Era Policies
Tensions Flare as Israel Allegedly Strikes Yemen's Hodeida Port
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Israel attacked docks in the port city of Hodeida; no immediate confirmation from Israel, reports AP.