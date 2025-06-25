Left Menu

Kremlin Calls for Caution Over Iran Nuclear Strike Claims

The Kremlin cautioned against premature conclusions about the U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, challenging President Trump's claim about obliterating Tehran's nuclear program. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the attacks as unprovoked and expressed concern over the situation, highlighting Russia's continued dialogue with Tehran and close monitoring of communications.

Updated: 25-06-2025 14:56 IST
The Kremlin issued a statement on Wednesday warning against jumping to conclusions regarding the extent of damage caused by U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for caution in assessing President Donald Trump's claims that the U.S. attack obliterated Tehran's nuclear program.

Peskov described the attacks as unprovoked and concerning, indicating Moscow's disapproval of the move. He also noted that Russia had evidence of ongoing communication channels between Washington and Tehran, despite tensions.

Moscow continues to engage with Iran and is closely watching the situation to better understand the implications of the recent developments.

