Echoes of Emergency: Lessons from Jayaprakash Narayan’s Fight for Democracy

In 1975, India faced a political crisis with the declaration of Emergency by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, citing 'internal disturbance'. This event, on June 25, marked a pivotal moment in Indian history. The infamous announcement triggered widespread criticism and unrest.

Among the leading voices of dissent was Jayaprakash Narayan, a renowned socialist leader. Known for his fiery speeches, Narayan addressed a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan, urging the public to reclaim their rights. His words captured the spirit of resistance during this turbulent period.

Narayan's arrest under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act was part of a broader crackdown on political opposition. Despite imprisonment, his writings, particularly in his 'Prison Diary', offered poignant reflections on democracy under siege. His legacy continues to inspire democratic ideals across India.

