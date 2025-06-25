Left Menu

Reflecting on India's Past: The Controversial Emergency Era

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP's 'Constitution Murder Day' observance, urging focus on the future. Raut defended Indira Gandhi's legal imposition of Emergency in 1975, contrasting it with allegations of current cronyism. He emphasized Congress's acceptance of defeat in 1977 elections post-Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's observance of 'Constitution Murder Day' on June 25, marking the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Raut urged a focus on future progress rather than past grievances.

Raut emphasized that Indira Gandhi's decision to impose the Emergency was constitutionally lawful and received parliamentary approval. He alleged that the current government is exhibiting traits of an undeclared Emergency, with claims of rampant corruption and crony capitalism, and an alarming trend of jailing opposition figures.

Raut noted that unlike today, Indira Gandhi ended the Emergency within the stipulated time, allowing for fresh elections, which resulted in Congress accepting its 1977 defeat. The Sena leader emphasized the need for the BJP to study the constitutional provisions on Emergency rather than naming past events as 'Constitution Murder Day.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

