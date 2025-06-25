Left Menu

Thakur Criticizes Congress for Historical Missteps

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized the Congress for its role in the Emergency, describing it as a stain on democracy. He accused the party of undermining Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and questioned Rahul Gandhi's intentions, while defending the NDA's prospects in Bihar's assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:02 IST
Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur labeled the Emergency as a 'blot on the world's largest democracy,' attributing it to the 'dictatorial streak' of the Congress. He made these remarks at a press conference in East Champaran, Bihar.

Thakur criticized former chief minister Lalu Prasad of aligning with Congress despite his roots in the anti-Congress JP movement. Thakur accused the Congress of disregard for Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, exemplified by Indira Gandhi's imposition of the Emergency and her grandson Rahul Gandhi's handling of the Constitution.

The BJP leader highlighted past instances of constitutional amendments and state government dismissals for political gains under Congress rule. Thakur also targeted Rahul Gandhi's ambition for power, asserting the NDA's strong chances in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

