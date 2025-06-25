Thakur Criticizes Congress for Historical Missteps

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur labeled the Emergency as a 'blot on the world's largest democracy,' attributing it to the 'dictatorial streak' of the Congress. He made these remarks at a press conference in East Champaran, Bihar.

Thakur criticized former chief minister Lalu Prasad of aligning with Congress despite his roots in the anti-Congress JP movement. Thakur accused the Congress of disregard for Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, exemplified by Indira Gandhi's imposition of the Emergency and her grandson Rahul Gandhi's handling of the Constitution.

The BJP leader highlighted past instances of constitutional amendments and state government dismissals for political gains under Congress rule. Thakur also targeted Rahul Gandhi's ambition for power, asserting the NDA's strong chances in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)