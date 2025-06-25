Internal Rift in Karnataka Congress: CM Siddaramaiah to Address MLA Concerns

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address grievances of Congress MLAs, who have raised allegations of bribery and criticized the government's alleged administrative collapse. The issues were brought to light by several party legislators, causing embarrassment to the ruling party.

Concerns were aired by MLAs such as Raju Kage, who signaled the possibility of resignation due to developmental delays, while others have accused officials of not being responsive. Parameshwara maintained that Siddaramaiah will engage with disgruntled legislators to resolve these challenges and ensure the timely release of development funds.

Parameshwara also addressed reports of inaccessibility of ministers, emphasizing proactive resolutions. Commenting on BJP's stance on past political events, he stressed moving forward with a progressive outlook. He noted such matters will be further discussed, reinforcing the government's commitment to addressing the MLAs' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)