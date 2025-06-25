Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Unexpected BRICS Summit Absence Stirs Speculation

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to miss the upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil. This marks his first absence since assuming office, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang attending instead. Tensions over Brazil's non-endorsement of China's Belt and Road Initiative and previous interactions with Brazil's President could explain Xi's decision.

Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly planning to skip the BRICS Summit in Brazil next month. This would be his first absence from the gathering of emerging economies since he took office 12 years ago, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Sources have indicated that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the summit in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for July 6-7. The BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Sources in Brazil suggest Xi's decision is linked to Brazil's reluctance to endorse the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a significant project for China. Despite previous interactions between Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Xi's absence has sparked frustration in Brasília.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

