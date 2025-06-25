Outcry Over Public Humiliation Incident in Jammu

The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, voiced strong condemnation on Wednesday regarding the public humiliation of a suspected thief in Jammu. The suspect, accused of theft, was reportedly made to sit on the bonnet of a moving police vehicle, adorned with a garland of shoes around his neck.

In a social media post, Mirwaiz expressed outrage, questioning whether this was the manner in which Kashmiris were to be treated in their homeland, stripped of their dignity and publicly shamed. He emphasized the incident as a reflection of systemic and ideological issues leading to discrimination based on religion and regional affiliations.

Recalling a similar incident from 2017 involving Army Major Leetul Gogoi, who used a man as a human shield against stone-pelting during a bypoll in Budgam, Mirwaiz called for accountability. He urged ruling authorities and elected officials to ensure that perpetrators are punished and justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)