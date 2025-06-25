Left Menu

Outcry Over Public Humiliation Incident in Jammu

The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, condemned the public humiliation of a suspected thief in Jammu. The suspect was allegedly paraded on a police vehicle with a garland of shoes around his neck. Mirwaiz criticized the recurring incidents of this nature and called for the punishment of those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, voiced strong condemnation on Wednesday regarding the public humiliation of a suspected thief in Jammu. The suspect, accused of theft, was reportedly made to sit on the bonnet of a moving police vehicle, adorned with a garland of shoes around his neck.

In a social media post, Mirwaiz expressed outrage, questioning whether this was the manner in which Kashmiris were to be treated in their homeland, stripped of their dignity and publicly shamed. He emphasized the incident as a reflection of systemic and ideological issues leading to discrimination based on religion and regional affiliations.

Recalling a similar incident from 2017 involving Army Major Leetul Gogoi, who used a man as a human shield against stone-pelting during a bypoll in Budgam, Mirwaiz called for accountability. He urged ruling authorities and elected officials to ensure that perpetrators are punished and justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

