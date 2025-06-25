Tensions Rise Between BJP and Congress Over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Observance
The BJP criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi, asserting the Congress is rattled by the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' observance. The occasion recalls the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's government 50 years ago, which the BJP labels a 'black day' in history.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. The BJP accused the Congress of being unsettled by the event, meant to highlight the Emergency ordered by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years prior.
Kharge had criticized Modi earlier, alleging the occurrence of an undeclared emergency during his term and dismissing the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as a theatrical attempt by the ruling party to mask governance failures. In response, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the Congress leader's statements, arguing that the event serves to remind the nation of past atrocities during the Congress regime.
Patra further described the historical context, emphasizing the arbitrary nature of the Emergency's imposition without a cabinet decision, the mass arrests, and media suppression that ensued. He maintained that the Congress's accusations against the BJP over economic disparity are unfounded, citing reports from international bodies to support claims of poverty reduction under the Modi government.
