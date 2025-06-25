Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between BJP and Congress Over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Observance

The BJP criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against PM Narendra Modi, asserting the Congress is rattled by the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' observance. The occasion recalls the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's government 50 years ago, which the BJP labels a 'black day' in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:29 IST
Tensions Rise Between BJP and Congress Over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Observance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. The BJP accused the Congress of being unsettled by the event, meant to highlight the Emergency ordered by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years prior.

Kharge had criticized Modi earlier, alleging the occurrence of an undeclared emergency during his term and dismissing the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as a theatrical attempt by the ruling party to mask governance failures. In response, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the Congress leader's statements, arguing that the event serves to remind the nation of past atrocities during the Congress regime.

Patra further described the historical context, emphasizing the arbitrary nature of the Emergency's imposition without a cabinet decision, the mass arrests, and media suppression that ensued. He maintained that the Congress's accusations against the BJP over economic disparity are unfounded, citing reports from international bodies to support claims of poverty reduction under the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025