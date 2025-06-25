Left Menu

Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists and Poll Footage Amid Allegations

The Indian National Congress has requested the Election Commission to provide a machine-readable digital copy of Maharashtra's voter lists and polling day footage for Maharashtra and Haryana. This demand follows issues raised by Rahul Gandhi regarding the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election, amidst allegations of voter list irregularities and electoral misconduct.

The Indian National Congress has intensified its demand for transparency from the Election Commission by requesting digital access to Maharashtra's voter lists and footage from polling days in Maharashtra and Haryana.

This request was made in the wake of ongoing concerns articulated by Rahul Gandhi about the accuracy and fairness of the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.

The party's Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts has expressed an urgent need for this data, citing irregularities in voter registration as a perplexing area needing scrutiny.

