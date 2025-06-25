Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists and Poll Footage Amid Allegations

The Indian National Congress has intensified its demand for transparency from the Election Commission by requesting digital access to Maharashtra's voter lists and footage from polling days in Maharashtra and Haryana.

This request was made in the wake of ongoing concerns articulated by Rahul Gandhi about the accuracy and fairness of the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.

The party's Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts has expressed an urgent need for this data, citing irregularities in voter registration as a perplexing area needing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)