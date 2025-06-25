Political Wrangle over Jagannath Prasad Distribution in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, announced on Wednesday that 'prasad' from the renowned Jagannath Temple in Puri will be distributed to the public from a temple in Tamluk town for five days, commencing on Rath Yatra day, June 27.

This announcement from the BJP leader comes amid the TMC government's ongoing distribution of 'prasad' from Digha's Jagannath temple, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated on April 30, reaching people throughout West Bengal. Tamluk and Digha, both located in Purba Medinipur district, have become focal points of this religious and political tussle.

Accusing the ruling TMC of distributing local sweets under the guise of prasad from the Digha Jagannath temple, Adhikari emphasized that authentic 'prasad' from Puri will be shared at the Gauranga Mahaprabhu temple in Tamluk. The TMC, in return, accused Adhikari of infusing politics into religious matters, with spokesman Jaiprakash Majumdar condemning him for dragging religion into a political competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)