Left Menu

Political Wrangle over Jagannath Prasad Distribution in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari claims the TMC is distributing local sweets as 'prasad'. He announces distribution of authentic Jagannath Temple prasad from Puri in Tamluk, countering the TMC's efforts. The TMC accuses Adhikari of politicizing the religious affair for personal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:41 IST
Political Wrangle over Jagannath Prasad Distribution in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, announced on Wednesday that 'prasad' from the renowned Jagannath Temple in Puri will be distributed to the public from a temple in Tamluk town for five days, commencing on Rath Yatra day, June 27.

This announcement from the BJP leader comes amid the TMC government's ongoing distribution of 'prasad' from Digha's Jagannath temple, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated on April 30, reaching people throughout West Bengal. Tamluk and Digha, both located in Purba Medinipur district, have become focal points of this religious and political tussle.

Accusing the ruling TMC of distributing local sweets under the guise of prasad from the Digha Jagannath temple, Adhikari emphasized that authentic 'prasad' from Puri will be shared at the Gauranga Mahaprabhu temple in Tamluk. The TMC, in return, accused Adhikari of infusing politics into religious matters, with spokesman Jaiprakash Majumdar condemning him for dragging religion into a political competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025