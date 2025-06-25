Left Menu

Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Puppetry and Irregularities

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Election Commission of being a puppet of the government, citing irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra polls. The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, demands machine-readable voter lists and polling day footage, alleging vote theft and manipulation by the EC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:46 IST
Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Puppetry and Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations against the Election Commission are mounting as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labels the institution a 'puppet' manipulated by the government. During a press briefing, Kharge highlighted discrepancies in the voter lists for the 2024 Maharashtra elections, suggesting undue influence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These accusations come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented evidence pointing to significant irregularities. The party is demanding immediate access to machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage to verify claims of 'vote theft'. According to Congress, the increase in voter numbers is inconsistent with past trends.

The Election Commission has yet to respond to the demands for digital records and video evidence. The Congress has criticized the EC for failing to address their concerns, accusing the government of exerting widespread control, particularly with alleged RSS influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025