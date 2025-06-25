Ashok Choudhary Balances Politics and Academia: A Unique Path

Ashok Choudhary, a pivotal figure in Bihar's political landscape and an aide to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has added academia to his portfolio as an assistant professor, following his selection by the State University Service Commission.

Choudhary, who holds a significant position in Janata Dal (United) and serves as a senior minister, clarified that his new academic role will not interfere with his political commitments over the past two decades. He emphasized his enduring passion for academia, having published numerous research papers.

The former state unit president of Congress now faces political opposition, with detractors questioning the timing and nature of his selection amid ongoing controversies involving his family and alleged RSS affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)