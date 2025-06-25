Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Champions Peace at SCO: A Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Tense Indo-China Relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Qingdao, China, for the SCO conclave amid Indo-China military tensions. He aims to push for intensified anti-terror efforts, enhance peace and security, and conduct bilateral talks with Chinese and Russian counterparts to strengthen regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:33 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a senior Indian official since the tense military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The minister is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, aiming to address counter-terrorism efforts.

In a strategic move, Singh plans to advocate for heightened efforts to combat cross-border terrorism, emphasizing India's commitment to international peace and security. His agenda includes pushing the SCO to play a more significant role in eradicating terrorism and extremism from the region.

On the sidelines, Singh will engage in bilateral discussions with Chinese and Russian counterparts, further seeking to mend ties strained by past conflicts. The conclave serves as a vital platform for diplomatic discourse, with China hosting as the current SCO chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

