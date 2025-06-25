Rajnath Singh Champions Peace at SCO: A Diplomatic Maneuver Amid Tense Indo-China Relations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Qingdao, China, on Wednesday, marking the first visit by a senior Indian official since the tense military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The minister is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, aiming to address counter-terrorism efforts.

In a strategic move, Singh plans to advocate for heightened efforts to combat cross-border terrorism, emphasizing India's commitment to international peace and security. His agenda includes pushing the SCO to play a more significant role in eradicating terrorism and extremism from the region.

On the sidelines, Singh will engage in bilateral discussions with Chinese and Russian counterparts, further seeking to mend ties strained by past conflicts. The conclave serves as a vital platform for diplomatic discourse, with China hosting as the current SCO chair.

