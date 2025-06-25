Easing Tensions: Trump's Strategic Signals on Iran Sanctions

President Donald Trump indicated a potential softening in the enforcement of U.S. sanctions on Iran, specifically in terms of oil sales, during a news conference at the NATO Summit on Wednesday. Trump highlighted the need for Iran to generate revenue to facilitate the nation's reconstruction.

However, confusion arose after Trump mentioned that China could continue its purchases of Iranian oil following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. The White House later clarified that no official easing of sanctions is intended, ensuring the continued application of maximum pressure on Iran.

Despite these clarifications, Trump's comments have been interpreted as a possible strategy to assist Iran in rebuilding while maintaining leverage over the country's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)