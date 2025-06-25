Remembering 'The Dark Chapter of Indian Democracy': Yogi Adityanath's Sharp Critique of Emergency

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked debate by describing the inclusion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in India's Constitution during the Emergency as an attack on the nation's ethos.

Speaking at the symposium 'The Dark Chapter of Indian Democracy,' he condemned Congress' role in the 1975 Emergency and demanded apologies to marginalized communities. He criticized Congress, SP, and RJD for undermining democracy and glorifying dynastic politics.

He initiated cashless medical facilities for Emergency-era activists, citing the era's oppressive strategies and Congress' past 'anti-democratic' actions, including the barring of Ambedkar from Parliament in 1952 and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)