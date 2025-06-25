Left Menu

India's Democratic Journey: From Emergencies to Spacefrontiers

Indian-American lawmaker Zohran Mamdani claimed victory in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, marking a significant political milestone. Amidst Indian national events like the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and India's return to human spaceflight, Mamdani's win exemplifies the diversity of Indian achievements globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:25 IST
India's Democratic Journey: From Emergencies to Spacefrontiers
Zohran Mamdani
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-American politician Zohran Kwame Mamdani achieved a remarkable victory in the Democratic primary for the mayor of New York City, edging out former governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani's success is a testament to the vibrant engagement of Indian-origin individuals in international politics.

In India, the 50th anniversary of the Emergency brought reflections on democracy, with Prime Minister Modi labelling it a 'dark chapter.' Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a crucial visit to China as India navigates complex geopolitical landscapes.

India also marked a monumental return to human spaceflight as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla headed to the International Space Station, rejuvenating the nation's efforts in space exploration after 41 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025