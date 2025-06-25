India's Democratic Journey: From Emergencies to Spacefrontiers

Indian-American politician Zohran Kwame Mamdani achieved a remarkable victory in the Democratic primary for the mayor of New York City, edging out former governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani's success is a testament to the vibrant engagement of Indian-origin individuals in international politics.

In India, the 50th anniversary of the Emergency brought reflections on democracy, with Prime Minister Modi labelling it a 'dark chapter.' Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on a crucial visit to China as India navigates complex geopolitical landscapes.

India also marked a monumental return to human spaceflight as astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla headed to the International Space Station, rejuvenating the nation's efforts in space exploration after 41 years.

