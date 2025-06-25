Left Menu

Kenya in Turmoil: Protests Escalate with Calls for Governance Reform

Widespread protests in Kenya over police brutality and governance resulted in eight deaths and numerous injuries. Human rights groups reported over 400 injuries and more than 60 arrests. The unrest, marking the anniversary of last year's anti-tax protests, escalated into calls for President Ruto's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The nation of Kenya is witnessing intense turmoil as protests against police brutality and inadequate governance result in eight deaths and over 400 injuries. Human rights organizations reported that the unrest had spread across 23 of the country's 47 counties, with police employing tear gas and gunfire against demonstrators.

These demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protest events that saw 60 people killed. The protests, which reached major urban centers like Mombasa and Kisumu, are escalating into significant challenges to President Ruto, with demands for his resignation mounting.

As social media channels buzz with calls for action, the government's measures to curb live coverage and deploy heavy police presence have met with harsh condemnation from human rights groups, further igniting public discontent. The protesters have been hailed as heroes by political analysts for their persistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

