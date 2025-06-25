Kenya in Turmoil: Protests Escalate with Calls for Governance Reform

The nation of Kenya is witnessing intense turmoil as protests against police brutality and inadequate governance result in eight deaths and over 400 injuries. Human rights organizations reported that the unrest had spread across 23 of the country's 47 counties, with police employing tear gas and gunfire against demonstrators.

These demonstrations mark the one-year anniversary of anti-tax protest events that saw 60 people killed. The protests, which reached major urban centers like Mombasa and Kisumu, are escalating into significant challenges to President Ruto, with demands for his resignation mounting.

As social media channels buzz with calls for action, the government's measures to curb live coverage and deploy heavy police presence have met with harsh condemnation from human rights groups, further igniting public discontent. The protesters have been hailed as heroes by political analysts for their persistence.

