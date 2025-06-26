Trump Targets Powell: The Fed Chair Saga

President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, labeling him as "terrible" and suggesting he's considering replacements for the top Fed position.

Trump told reporters he has three or four candidates in mind, including names like former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council head Kevin Hassett. Despite threats to fire Powell, Trump often retracts his statements.

Analysts note Trump's approach may aim to influence the Fed's monetary policy indirectly. In Congress, Powell highlighted potential inflation risks due to tariffs, as the central bank debates interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)