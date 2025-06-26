Trump Signals Potential Shift in Iran Oil Sanctions Amid China Talks
President Donald Trump hinted at a potential easing of U.S. enforcement on Iranian oil sales to aid Iran's economic rebuilding. Despite recent comments about China's continued purchase of Iranian oil, the White House clarified no relaxation of sanctions. This dialogue aims to foster cooperative relations with China.
President Donald Trump has indicated a possible adjustment in the enforcement of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, suggesting a willingness to help Iran rebuild economically. Speaking at a NATO Summit news conference, Trump emphasized the need for Iran to accrue necessary funds for reconstruction.
While Trump's recent remarks implied China could continue purchasing Iranian oil, the White House clarified this does not signify a relaxation of existing sanctions. His administration has previously enacted substantial sanctions on several Chinese entities involved in the trade of Iranian oil.
Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, stated that the comments were intended as a signal of cooperation to China, the leading buyer of Iranian crude. The administration seeks to align with China on the issue while maintaining its policy toward Iran.
