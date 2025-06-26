Left Menu

Trump Signals Potential Shift in Iran Oil Sanctions Amid China Talks

President Donald Trump hinted at a potential easing of U.S. enforcement on Iranian oil sales to aid Iran's economic rebuilding. Despite recent comments about China's continued purchase of Iranian oil, the White House clarified no relaxation of sanctions. This dialogue aims to foster cooperative relations with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 03:04 IST
Trump Signals Potential Shift in Iran Oil Sanctions Amid China Talks
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has indicated a possible adjustment in the enforcement of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, suggesting a willingness to help Iran rebuild economically. Speaking at a NATO Summit news conference, Trump emphasized the need for Iran to accrue necessary funds for reconstruction.

While Trump's recent remarks implied China could continue purchasing Iranian oil, the White House clarified this does not signify a relaxation of existing sanctions. His administration has previously enacted substantial sanctions on several Chinese entities involved in the trade of Iranian oil.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to the Middle East, stated that the comments were intended as a signal of cooperation to China, the leading buyer of Iranian crude. The administration seeks to align with China on the issue while maintaining its policy toward Iran.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025