Ukraine and Council of Europe Forge Path to Justice Against Russian Aggression

Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement to establish a special tribunal to prosecute senior Russian officials for aggression crimes against Ukraine. This initiative, led by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, aims to ensure justice for war crimes committed by Russia, complementing the International Criminal Court's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 04:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Ukraine, in collaboration with the Council of Europe, has initiated a landmark agreement to form a specialized tribunal aimed at holding senior Russian officials accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. This accord was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset in Strasbourg, a move hailed as an essential step toward justice.

During the signing ceremony, President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of the agreement, asserting that every war criminal, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, must face justice. He highlighted the necessity of robust political and legal cooperation to ensure that this tribunal not only starts but operates effectively to prosecute those responsible for grave war crimes.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has been advocating for this tribunal, citing numerous war crimes committed by Russian forces. The Council of Europe, a 46-member body established after World War Two to uphold human rights and the rule of law, ratified the tribunal in May. This initiative is designed to complement the International Criminal Court by addressing legal voids in the prosecution of aggression-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

