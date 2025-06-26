Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Condemns Congress on Emergency Anniversary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress government on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, labeling it a dark period in Indian history. He praised the efforts of the RSS and Jan Sangh in defending democracy while Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee echoed the condemnation of the then-PM Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the Congress government on Wednesday, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, an event he described as a dark period in Indian history. He asserted that June 25, 1975, will be remembered as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' for crushing democratic values by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's administration.

Addressing a seminar in Jaipur, Sharma stressed the importance of informing future generations about the emergency period and commended the efforts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jan Sangh members who resisted the government's actions. According to Sharma, these organizations played a crucial role in shaping India's democratic future.

Similarly, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee criticized Congress, stating that the Emergency was imposed by Indira Gandhi to retain her position. Bhattacharjee highlighted the arrests and torture faced by many during this period, expressing the importance of educating the next generation about these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

