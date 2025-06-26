Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

On Thursday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the government for the delay in appointing a lead investigator to probe the Ahmedabad plane crash. The delay has been branded as both 'inexplicable' and 'inexcusable' by the opposition.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the issue on the social media platform X. He shared a media report suggesting that two weeks after the Air India plane incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had not yet named an investigator to lead the inquiry.

The London-bound aircraft, carrying 242 people, tragically crashed into a medical hostel in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, shortly after taking off on June 12. The crash claimed 270 lives, including passengers on the plane and individuals on the ground, leaving only one survivor. The AAIB has not immediately responded to the concerns raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)