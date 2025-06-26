Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation

The Congress criticized the government over the delay in appointing a lead investigator for the Ahmedabad plane crash probe. Over two weeks after the crash, which resulted in 270 deaths, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to appoint someone to lead the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:56 IST
Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the government for the delay in appointing a lead investigator to probe the Ahmedabad plane crash. The delay has been branded as both 'inexplicable' and 'inexcusable' by the opposition.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the issue on the social media platform X. He shared a media report suggesting that two weeks after the Air India plane incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had not yet named an investigator to lead the inquiry.

The London-bound aircraft, carrying 242 people, tragically crashed into a medical hostel in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, shortly after taking off on June 12. The crash claimed 270 lives, including passengers on the plane and individuals on the ground, leaving only one survivor. The AAIB has not immediately responded to the concerns raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025