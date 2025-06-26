European Markets Steady amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire and Looming US Trade Deadline
European shares increased slightly as the Israel-Iran ceasefire remained intact. With a crucial US trade deal deadline on July 9, investors remain cautious. The European Union faces tough choices on trade negotiations with the US. Meanwhile, sectors like defence and industrial mining showed significant gains.
European shares saw a modest rise on Thursday, buoyed by the stability of the Israel-Iran ceasefire while attention shifted to the upcoming July 9 deadline for US trade deals.
The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2%, with optimism fueled by a potential pause in US tariffs and ongoing trade negotiations. As the deadline approaches, EU leaders are considering whether to swiftly finalize a trade deal with the US or seek more favorable terms through escalation.
Defence and industrial mining sectors recorded gains, while German consumer sentiment edged down. Donald Trump's potential replacement of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also a focus, amid broader economic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Power Play: National Monuments in Jeopardy
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump is pulling ''a military dragnet across LA'' and threatening democracy, reports AP.
Trump's Militant Stance: Threats and Military Displays Amidst LA Protests
California's Clash with Trump: Military Deployed Amid Immigration Unrest