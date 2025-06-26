Left Menu

Umesh Makwana Suspended: AAP Faces Internal Turmoil Over OBC Representation

The Aam Aadmi Party suspended MLA Umesh Makwana for anti-party activities after he resigned from significant party posts. Makwana, from the Koli OBC community, criticized all political parties for neglecting backward classes in key roles. His resignation followed AAP's bypoll success in Visavadar but loss in the Kadi constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:08 IST
Umesh Makwana Suspended: AAP Faces Internal Turmoil Over OBC Representation
Umesh Makwana
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended its MLA, Umesh Makwana, citing anti-party activities, after he resigned from major party posts. Makwana had earlier criticized the AAP for its inadequate attention to issues affecting the backward classes, specifically the Koli community to which he belongs.

Makwana's move came just days after the AAP retained the Visavadar seat during a state by-election. He alleged that political parties, including AAP, often ignore backward classes when it comes to significant roles like chief minister or party president, despite their substantial population in Gujarat.

Makwana highlighted his concerns about the party's focus only on certain constituencies and candidates, particularly criticizing its treatment of Dalit candidate Jagdish Chavda in Kadi. AAP's Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi, announced a five-year suspension for Makwana following these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025