Umesh Makwana Suspended: AAP Faces Internal Turmoil Over OBC Representation
The Aam Aadmi Party suspended MLA Umesh Makwana for anti-party activities after he resigned from significant party posts. Makwana, from the Koli OBC community, criticized all political parties for neglecting backward classes in key roles. His resignation followed AAP's bypoll success in Visavadar but loss in the Kadi constituency.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended its MLA, Umesh Makwana, citing anti-party activities, after he resigned from major party posts. Makwana had earlier criticized the AAP for its inadequate attention to issues affecting the backward classes, specifically the Koli community to which he belongs.
Makwana's move came just days after the AAP retained the Visavadar seat during a state by-election. He alleged that political parties, including AAP, often ignore backward classes when it comes to significant roles like chief minister or party president, despite their substantial population in Gujarat.
Makwana highlighted his concerns about the party's focus only on certain constituencies and candidates, particularly criticizing its treatment of Dalit candidate Jagdish Chavda in Kadi. AAP's Gujarat President, Isudan Gadhvi, announced a five-year suspension for Makwana following these developments.
