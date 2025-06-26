Left Menu

Dollar Delves into Descent Amid Fed Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar continues to weaken amidst concerns over Federal Reserve independence. President Trump's comments about replacing Fed Chair Jerome Powell have intensified investor anxiety. With the likelihood of rate cuts increasing, the dollar is nearing its weakest point in over three years.

26-06-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar has plunged to its lowest levels in over three years, reflecting growing investor concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence. Recent remarks by President Donald Trump criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell have amplified these anxieties.

Trump's speculative comments about potential candidates to replace Powell have exacerbated fears of Fed manipulation. Hopes for an independent monetary policy further dwindled after Trump's latest attacks. As a result, the dollar continues to weaken against major currencies.

Investor uncertainty is being compounded by speculation of imminent interest rate cuts. A looming July 9 trade agreement deadline and ongoing geopolitical tensions also weigh heavily, perpetuating the dollar's decline and prompting questions about the U.S. political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

