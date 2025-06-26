Left Menu

Trump Denies Uranium Movement from Iranian Site

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed claims of uranium removal from an Iranian nuclear site, aligning with his defense secretary who cited no intelligence of such movement. Trump stated that the vehicles observed were linked to concrete workers and described the challenges of moving uranium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has refuted allegations suggesting that uranium had been relocated from an Iranian nuclear facility. This statement aligns with remarks from his defense secretary, who reported no intelligence supporting such claims.

Intriguingly, Trump noted on his social media platform that vehicles observed at the site belonged to concrete workers tasked with covering the shafts. He emphasized that nothing was removed from the facility.

Without providing concrete evidence, Trump further argued that the logistical challenges of moving uranium—given its weight and the dangers involved—render the accusations implausible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

