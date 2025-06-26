Gehlot Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple elected governments through political horse-trading. Gehlot cited attempts in Rajasthan and alleged central ministers' involvement. He criticized the government's actions during unofficial emergencies and its handling of crises like the Uttar Pradesh Kumbh Mela casualties.
In a fierce critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in political horse-trading to topple democratically elected state governments.
Gehlot, while visiting Jodhpur, claimed that during his tenure, the BJP unsuccessfully tried to destabilize the Rajasthan government, alleging involvement from three central ministers. He expressed concerns about the future of democracy if such practices continue, especially under what he described as an undeclared emergency.
Highlighting alleged discrepancies in official casualty figures at the recent Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, he questioned the current administration's transparency. Meanwhile, Rajasthan's current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the Congress party's readiness to defend the Constitution at a Jodhpur event.
