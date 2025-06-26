Senate Roadblock: Medicaid Provider Tax Overhaul Faces Challenge

In a significant procedural setback, the Senate parliamentarian has declared that a pivotal Medicaid provider tax amendment integral to President Donald Trump's tax and spending proposal violates Senate rules. This ruling considerably hampers Republican efforts to expedite the legislation.

The parliamentarian's guidance is seldom disregarded, prompting GOP leaders to explore possible alternatives. They may revise the amendment, remove it from the proposal entirely, or face challenges during floor votes, necessitating a formidable 60-vote majority to retain it. With the Senate split, achieving such a majority appears daunting.

Republican leaders are counting on the provider tax change to generate substantial savings from Medicaid, essential for financing the sweeping tax cuts. Their plans, however, face internal opposition as some GOP senators caution that rural hospitals, which rely on these funds, might suffer. The disagreement stalls Senate Republicans' goal of launching votes by week's end to meet President Trump's Fourth of July deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)