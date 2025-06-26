Supreme Court Ruling Allows South Carolina to Defund Planned Parenthood

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted South Carolina to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding through the Medicaid program, a pivotal decision that could inspire similar moves across Republican-led states. The ruling, supported by a 6-3 majority, overturns a previous court decision defending the healthcare provider's funding rights.

This case examines if Medicaid recipients can legally challenge a state's decision to defund providers like Planned Parenthood, focusing on patients' rights to choose their medical care. Following the 2022 revocation of Roe v. Wade, states such as South Carolina have enacted restrictive measures regarding abortions.

Planned Parenthood's South Atlantic affiliate and Medicaid beneficiary Julie Edwards initiated legal action in 2018 against South Carolina's directive to defund organizations offering abortion services. Despite victories in lower courts, the Supreme Court ruling overturns these, bolstering state efforts to constrain abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)