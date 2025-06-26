Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Allows South Carolina to Defund Planned Parenthood

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of South Carolina's decision to strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funding, overturning a lower court's ruling. The decision underscores Republican-led states' efforts to limit funding for abortion providers, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, generating significant controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:53 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Allows South Carolina to Defund Planned Parenthood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted South Carolina to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding through the Medicaid program, a pivotal decision that could inspire similar moves across Republican-led states. The ruling, supported by a 6-3 majority, overturns a previous court decision defending the healthcare provider's funding rights.

This case examines if Medicaid recipients can legally challenge a state's decision to defund providers like Planned Parenthood, focusing on patients' rights to choose their medical care. Following the 2022 revocation of Roe v. Wade, states such as South Carolina have enacted restrictive measures regarding abortions.

Planned Parenthood's South Atlantic affiliate and Medicaid beneficiary Julie Edwards initiated legal action in 2018 against South Carolina's directive to defund organizations offering abortion services. Despite victories in lower courts, the Supreme Court ruling overturns these, bolstering state efforts to constrain abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025