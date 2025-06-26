Republican Push: Resolving Tax and Healthcare on a Tight Deadline
Republicans in the U.S. Congress are urgently working to address tax and healthcare provisions in a significant tax-cut and spending bill. President Trump is pushing for a resolution by July 4. The bill includes healthcare cuts and efforts to bypass Democratic opposition, and adds to existing federal debt.
In Washington D.C., Republicans are racing against time to finalize a major tax-cut and spending bill that carries major implications for tax and healthcare provisions. This intense legislative push comes as President Donald Trump emphasizes the urgency, tying the bill's passage to the July 4 deadline.
The proposed legislation, which analysts estimate could add $3 trillion to the burgeoning federal debt of $36.2 trillion, is criticized by Democrats as a giveaway to the wealthiest. Senate Republicans face challenges reconciling their version of the bill after crucial healthcare components were flagged as non-compliant by parliamentary rules.
Key issues like "provider taxes" that affect Medicaid funding remain contentious. As discussions continue, the looming deadline signals not only a legislative finish line but also an impending need to address the nation's debt ceiling. The stakes are high as lawmakers navigate the complexities of budget reconciliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- tax-cut
- healthcare
- Congress
- Trump
- legislation
- Senate
- Medicaid
- budget reconciliation
- debt
ALSO READ
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
California Governor Gavin Newsom says Trump is pulling ''a military dragnet across LA'' and threatening democracy, reports AP.
California's Clash with Trump: Military Deployed Amid Immigration Unrest
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Tariffs Amid Legal Battles