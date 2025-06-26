Bangladesh Dismisses Speculation Over Trilateral Alliance
Bangladesh's interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has dismissed claims of an emerging alliance with China and Pakistan. The recent meeting in Kunming was described as non-political, focused on cooperation and connectivity, and not intended to sideline India. Bangladesh reiterated its openness to similar discussions with other countries.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh interim government under Muhammad Yunus clarified on Thursday that there was no political alliance forming with China and Pakistan. This follows a meeting in Kunming involving the three countries, which was labeled an informal discussion.
Foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain stressed the meeting was not about sidelining India. The gathering focused on connectivity and cooperation, as Bangladesh remains open to similar discussions with other nations.
The meeting was not a structured event, but a continuation of regional cooperation. The advisor pointed out that Bangladesh maintains goodwill towards neighboring countries, despite any change in political dynamics since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
