Bangladesh Dismisses Speculation Over Trilateral Alliance

The Bangladesh interim government under Muhammad Yunus clarified on Thursday that there was no political alliance forming with China and Pakistan. This follows a meeting in Kunming involving the three countries, which was labeled an informal discussion.

Foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain stressed the meeting was not about sidelining India. The gathering focused on connectivity and cooperation, as Bangladesh remains open to similar discussions with other nations.

The meeting was not a structured event, but a continuation of regional cooperation. The advisor pointed out that Bangladesh maintains goodwill towards neighboring countries, despite any change in political dynamics since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

