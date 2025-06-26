Political Clash Over Emergency Anniversary Sparks Debate on Democracy

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari openly criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in response to his recent remarks on the BJP's observance of the Emergency's 50th anniversary. Labeling it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' Kharge argued that the Congress lacks the moral ground to debate democracy due to its past actions.

Kharge accused the BJP and Prime Minister Modi of leveraging the anniversary to divert public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. He claimed that the BJP, feeling threatened by the Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra,' is using the anniversary as a smokescreen for its own shortcomings.

Additionally, Kharge criticized the government's directive for states to officially commemorate the anniversary. He questioned the BJP's historical role in India's independence and constitution drafting, suggesting its current actions are an attempt to raise past issues for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)