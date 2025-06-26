Left Menu

Political Clash Over Emergency Anniversary Sparks Debate on Democracy

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticizes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after his comments on BJP's observance of Emergency anniversary. Kharge accuses BJP of using the occasion to distract from issues like unemployment. Tiwari rebuffs Congress's moral stance, questioning its commitment to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:58 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari openly criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in response to his recent remarks on the BJP's observance of the Emergency's 50th anniversary. Labeling it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' Kharge argued that the Congress lacks the moral ground to debate democracy due to its past actions.

Kharge accused the BJP and Prime Minister Modi of leveraging the anniversary to divert public attention from pressing issues such as unemployment and inflation. He claimed that the BJP, feeling threatened by the Congress's 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra,' is using the anniversary as a smokescreen for its own shortcomings.

Additionally, Kharge criticized the government's directive for states to officially commemorate the anniversary. He questioned the BJP's historical role in India's independence and constitution drafting, suggesting its current actions are an attempt to raise past issues for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

